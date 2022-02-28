Families of Punjab students stranded in Ukraine urge govt to speed up evacuation

Families of over 500 students stranded in war-torn Ukraine have shared their details with the authorities in Punjab, officials said on Monday.

These details, shared with the respective district administrations, were sent to the central government to ensure their evacuation, they said.

''We have received data of 508 persons so far,'' Additional Director General of Police M F Farooqui said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his good offices to bring back Indians stuck in the eastern European country.

''Heart-wrenching videos of young students' plight circulating on social media show that our boys and girls were being brutalised on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

''I know it is a difficult situation but I am given to understand that 20,000-30,000 of our young boys and girls are still stuck in various parts of Ukraine and a substantial number of them are stuck in eastern Ukraine that is close to the Russian border,'' Tewari said in the letter.

The Congress leader further urged the prime minister to advise his ministers overseeing the evacuation to redouble both the efforts and the resources required to bring every last Indian out of Ukraine safely.

The Punjab government had set up dedicated 24x7 control room numbers to assist people of the state who are stuck in Ukraine.

Families of stranded students have urged the government to speed up the evacuation process.

Mansa resident Balwinder Sharma, whose daughter Anshika Sharma is stranded in Ukraine, demanded from the government to safely evacuate students from the war-torn country.

He said his daughter, a first-year student of MBBS, was staying in a bunker of a medical college hostel at Kharkiv.

''Students who are stuck there have limited supply of rations and no help has so far reached them,'' he added.

Vijay Nandgarhia, another Mansa resident, also demanded that the government ensure the safe return of his son Mukesh Singla, who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine.

