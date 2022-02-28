Left Menu

TSSC signs pact with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:15 IST
TSSC signs pact with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to collaborate on leveraging capabilities around skilling and placement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which has been signed for a period of three years, is primarily focused on working together for the delivery of futuristic courses to the students of DSEU and other aspirants of Delhi and NCR, TSSC said in a statement.

''This partnership has a lot of potential to create a stir in the skill ecosystem and potentially lead to a long duration degree (3 years) course on telecom, which will be wholeheartedly welcomed by the industry.

''With an experienced staff and strong vision, DSEU is an ideal collaborator for us in our journey helping drive the employability of candidates passing out from both organizations,'' TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022