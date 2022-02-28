Left Menu

National Science Day: ZP school in Solapur installs Prithvi missile replica

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:21 IST
National Science Day: ZP school in Solapur installs Prithvi missile replica
  • Country:
  • India

A Zilla Parishad school in Solapur district of Maharashtra has set up a 15-feet high replica of Prithvi missile, India's first indigenous ballistic missile, in the campus to inculcate scientific temperament among the students and expose them to the country's renowned missile programme.

The replica was inaugurated on Monday on the occasion of National Science Day in the school premises located in Kondhar Chincholi village in Karmala tehsil of Solapur, some 255 kilometres from here, an official said.

''Under the Solapur Zilla Parishad's initiative of Clean School, Beautiful School, we have already implemented a 'science wall' project in over 200 ZP schools in the tehsil. As a part of the same project, the ZP school in Kondhar Chincholi decided to create a prototype of Prithvi missile,'' said Manoj Raut, Block Development Officer (BDO), Karmala tehsil.

As a part of the 'science wall' project, photographs of famous scientists and inventors have been hung and their birth anniversaries are being celebrated, he said.

Vitthal Iware, a science teacher from the school, said the objective of creating a replica or prototype was to inculcate scientific temper and expose students to India's missile programme and technology.

Headmaster Hirankant Shinde said the height of the prototype, made of steel, was 15 feet and it was erected through crowdfunding from the residents of the village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022