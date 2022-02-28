Left Menu

Rajasthan govt makes 67 political appointments to boards, councils

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:37 IST
Rajasthan govt makes 67 political appointments to boards, councils
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In another batch of political appointments, the Rajasthan government on Monday engaged 67 people in various boards and councils.

Congress legislators Suresh Modi and Gajraj Khatana were appointed as chairpersons of the Rajasthan Trade Welfare Board and the Building and Other Construction Workers' State-level Advisory Committee (Labour department), respectively. Archana Sharma was appointed as chairperson of the Rajasthan Social Welfare Board and Meenakshi Chandrawat as its vice-chairperson.

Suchitra Arya was appointed as vice-chairperson of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, Darshan Singh Gurjar as vice-chairperson of the Rajasthan Backward Classes Finance and Development Board and Avadesh Diwakar Bairwa as vice-chairperson of the Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Board.

A total of 67 people were appointed in various boards and councils in the latest round.

On February 9, the state government had appointed a total of 58 leaders, including 11 MLAs, to various such posts.

Political appointment was one of the major demands of the camp led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, in addition to a cabinet reshuffle which was done in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022