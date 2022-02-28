Rajasthan govt makes 67 political appointments to boards, councils

In another batch of political appointments, the Rajasthan government on Monday engaged 67 people in various boards and councils.

Congress legislators Suresh Modi and Gajraj Khatana were appointed as chairpersons of the Rajasthan Trade Welfare Board and the Building and Other Construction Workers' State-level Advisory Committee (Labour department), respectively. Archana Sharma was appointed as chairperson of the Rajasthan Social Welfare Board and Meenakshi Chandrawat as its vice-chairperson.

Suchitra Arya was appointed as vice-chairperson of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, Darshan Singh Gurjar as vice-chairperson of the Rajasthan Backward Classes Finance and Development Board and Avadesh Diwakar Bairwa as vice-chairperson of the Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Board.

A total of 67 people were appointed in various boards and councils in the latest round.

On February 9, the state government had appointed a total of 58 leaders, including 11 MLAs, to various such posts.

Political appointment was one of the major demands of the camp led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, in addition to a cabinet reshuffle which was done in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)