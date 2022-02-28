Left Menu

317 Himachalis still stuck in Ukraine, 102 evacuated so far: CM

At least 317 Himachal Pradesh students are still stuck in Ukraine while 102 have been safely evacuated from there to India, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Monday. Interacting with parents of stranded students and those who have been evacuated, Thakur said according to the information received from the Centre, 317 HP students are still stuck in Ukraine. Interacting virtually from Shimla with some of the stuck students, Thakur said the HP government is striving hard for their safe evacuation. The chief minister advised the stranded students to strictly adhere to the advisories of the Indian embassy in Ukraine. Thakur said the students should move only after consulting with embassy officials and the management of their respective institutions.

The state government is concerned about the safety and security of students and was making all possible efforts for their safe return, he added.

The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully aware of the situation and has deployed four Union ministers in different neighbouring countries of Ukraine to monitor and coordinate the evacuation process, he added.

Thakur also urged the parents to boost the morale of stranded students. The CM said the state government was constantly in touch with the Centre and Ministry of External Affairs for the safe evacuation of the students. The officers of the state government as well as the Chief Minister Office are also closely monitoring the situation, he added.

