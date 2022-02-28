Left Menu

MP: 30 teeth removed from 10-year-old Indore boy with 50 teeth

Thirty deformed teeth of a 10-year-old who was suffering from a rare and complex Odontoma condition were removed in Madhya Pradeshs Indore, a doctor said on Monday.The boy had complained of chronic swelling and pain in the teeth and an examination revealed he had 50 teeth in his mouth due to Odontoma, said Sachin Thakur of private Modern Dental College and Research Centre. A three-member team removed 30 teeth of the boy in a surgery carried out over two-and-half hours.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:05 IST
MP: 30 teeth removed from 10-year-old Indore boy with 50 teeth
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty deformed teeth of a 10-year-old who was suffering from a rare and complex Odontoma condition were removed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a doctor said on Monday.

The boy had complained of chronic swelling and pain in the teeth and an examination revealed he had 50 teeth in his mouth due to Odontoma, said Sachin Thakur of private Modern Dental College and Research Centre. ''Just one or two such cases are found in a population of one lakh. The problem can become complex if not addressed on time. A three-member team removed 30 teeth of the boy in a surgery carried out over two-and-half hours. He will regain 30 teeth by the age of 18,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022