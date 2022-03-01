Meghalaya student returns home from war-torn Ukraine; 16 from state still stranded

A medical student from Meghalaya has returned home from Ukraine but 16 others from the state are still stranded in the war-torn country, officials said.

Ishika Debnath, a resident of Laitumkhrah area in Shillong, has arrived here on Sunday after taking a flight from Ukraine's neighbour Romania, they said.

A student of Bukovanian State Medical University, Debnath had taken the flight after crossing the Ukraine-Romania border with the help of the Indian Embassy, her parents said.

Debnath said she boarded a bus from her university and reached the border on February 24.

''We got off the bus and walked for around 4-5 km before crossing the border, and were then escorted to the airport,'' she said.

Debnath said she heaved a sigh of relief after finding her name in the second Indian Embassy list of 240 students who would be evacuated.

''There were some Assam students from my batch, and I was the only one from Meghalaya,'' she said.

At least 16 other students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine.

Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of the remaining students.

