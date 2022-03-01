Left Menu

Meghalaya student returns home from war-torn Ukraine; 16 from state still stranded

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-03-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 09:49 IST
Meghalaya student returns home from war-torn Ukraine; 16 from state still stranded
A medical student from Meghalaya has returned home from Ukraine but 16 others from the state are still stranded in the war-torn country, officials said.

Ishika Debnath, a resident of Laitumkhrah area in Shillong, has arrived here on Sunday after taking a flight from Ukraine's neighbour Romania, they said.

A student of Bukovanian State Medical University, Debnath had taken the flight after crossing the Ukraine-Romania border with the help of the Indian Embassy, her parents said.

Debnath said she boarded a bus from her university and reached the border on February 24.

''We got off the bus and walked for around 4-5 km before crossing the border, and were then escorted to the airport,'' she said.

Debnath said she heaved a sigh of relief after finding her name in the second Indian Embassy list of 240 students who would be evacuated.

''There were some Assam students from my batch, and I was the only one from Meghalaya,'' she said.

At least 16 other students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine.

Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of the remaining students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

