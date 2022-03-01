Shah to visit Tripura on Mar 8 to attend BJP-IPFT govt's fourth anniv celebration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on March 8 to attend the fourth anniversary celebration of the BJP-IPFT government in the state.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Jarulbachai area of West Tripura district. The NFSU is presently functioning from the old building of Basic Training College near Buddha Mandir in heart of Agartala.

Shah is scheduled to attend a rally to mark the completion of four years of the BJP-IPFT government. Though the anniversary is on March 9, the event will be held a day earlier. The Union home minister will also launch two welfare schemes of the state government on the occasion.

Shah will arrive in Tripura on March 8 morning and leave the northeastern state by evening.

BJP state vice president Rajib Bhattacharjee said that Chief Minister Biplab Deb has already held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and BJP state president Dr Manik Saha at the state party headquarters to chalk out a plan for the rally at Vivekananda Ground.

''The Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of NFSU in Jarulbachai area in Dukli block of West Tripura district. The state government has also requested him to launch the PRASHAD programme, a tourism-related project at Tripureswari temple,'' Prashanta Kumar Goyal, secretary to the chief minister, said on Tuesday. He said that the details of the tour are yet to be finalised.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 100 crores for the infrastructural development of NFSU, considered an institute of international importance. The state government has allotted 50 acres of land to build the NFSU campus in Jarulbachi area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)