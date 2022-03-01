Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:24 IST
TN CM unveils ambitious skill development scheme for students
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched an ambitious skill development scheme for students in the state, with the initiative aimed at honing the educational skills, knowledge, talent and efficiency of 10 lakh youth annually.

Titled 'Naan Muthalvan' (I am first), this was his dream scheme, Stalin said, even as its launch coincided with his birthday today.

'Muthalvan' also roughly translates to chief minister.

''This is a scheme designed to make all students number one by me, who has been made chief minister by the people of Tamil Nadu,'' he said at the launch event.

The aim of the scheme was to make all students and youth stand out in the spheres of education, research, thought, action and talent, he said, adding, it will bridge the talent gap in the employment market as well.

The initiative will come under his direct supervision and efforts will be made to hone the skills of a particular individual in a select sector and will also include training students on their choice of subjects/areas, languages, technical knowhow and so on, he said.

According to a government release, the scheme envisaged tapping the special talents of students in government and aided schools, colleges and universities and further encourage them, which include guiding them on their future education path also.

Students will be imparted coding and robotics classes in tune with the modern times while experts will advice them on aspects, including physical health and behaviour-related ones, it said.

Guidance centres will be set up in schools while there would be a separate syllabus aimed at Classes 9 to 12, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

