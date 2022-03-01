Left Menu

Lt Governor asks bike-riders to use helmets

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:53 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to riders of two-wheelers to use crash helmets.

Flagging off a motorcycle rally by college students on Tuesday to highlight the importance of wearing helmets, she said the head-gear was needed just as a mask was to protect people from the Covid-19.

Also, she raised the issue of Indian students in war-hit Ukraine and said the territorial administration has taken up with the Centre the concern of their parents in the Union Territory of Puducherry. On the pandemic, she said 85 per cent of the population here have been vaccinated.

