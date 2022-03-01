Left Menu

Goa govt withdraws circular making parents' consent mandatory for students to attend offline classes

The Goa government on Tuesday withdrew a circular making parents consent mandatory for children to attend classes in the offline mode.In a new circular issued during the day, State Education Director Bhushan Savaikar requested heads of government, government aided, unaided pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools to not insist on parents consent for students to physically attend classes.The new circular has come days after parents raised objections to the consent forms, which institutions were getting signed from them.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:08 IST
Goa govt withdraws circular making parents' consent mandatory for students to attend offline classes
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Tuesday withdrew a circular making parents' consent mandatory for children to attend classes in the offline mode.

In a new circular issued during the day, State Education Director Bhushan Savaikar requested heads of government, government aided, unaided pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools to not insist on parents' consent for students to physically attend classes.

The new circular has come days after parents raised objections to the consent forms, which institutions were getting signed from them. All educational institutions have begun physical classes from last week, after the number of COVID-19 cases dropped drastically in the coastal state.

Savaikar said that the circular withdrawing the requirement of consent from parents has been issued with the approval of the competent authority. Goa on Monday reported 18 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 2,45,019, leaving the state with 271 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022