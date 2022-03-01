Left Menu

JEE-Main first phase from April 16-17, second phase scheduled from May 24-29

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. It is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:26 IST
JEE-Main first phase from April 16-17, second phase scheduled from May 24-29
  • Country:
  • India

The JEE-Main's first phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said. The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022