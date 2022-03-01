Left Menu

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran takes charge of IAF's Delhi-based western air command

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran took charge of Delhi-based western air command of the Indian Air Force IAF on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:57 IST
Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran takes charge of IAF's Delhi-based western air command
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran took charge of Delhi-based western air command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday, according to an official statement. Prabhakaran was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on December 22, 1983.

He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and National Defence College in New Delhi, the IAF's statement mentioned. ''An experienced MiG-21 pilot and a category 'A' qualified flying instructor, Air Marshal Prabhakaran has nearly 5,000 hours of flying experience,'' it noted.

Prabhakaran was the commandant of the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, before taking over the present appointment.

He succeeds Air Marshal Amit Dev who superannuated on Monday after more than 39 years of distinguished service in the IAF, the statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022