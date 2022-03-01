Class 12 student found dead on railway tracks near his home: Police
An 18-year-old boy who had gone missing for the last two days was found dead on Tuesday on railway tracks near his home in Charan Singh Colony here.
Police said Sumit, a class 12 student in a private school in Pratap Vihar, had gone out on Sunday evening to have some snacks in the neighbouring market but he did not return home.
As the boy did not return till midnight, his father Pramod Kumar lodged a report that his son has gone missing, an official of Vijay Nagar police station said.
On finding the body on the railway track, his father was called and he identified his son, the official said.
The boy appeared to have been hit by a train but the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem of the body, Vijay Nagar Circle Officer Swatantra Singh said.
The boy's father, however, suspects that his son was murdered, said Singh, adding the case is being investigated.
