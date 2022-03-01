Left Menu

Lindner calls for more Russian sanctions - Handelsblatt

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said sanctions against the Russian President and his circle needed to be further tightened, and held out the prospect of Germany's exit from nuclear power being delayed in an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper.

Lindner calls for more Russian sanctions - Handelsblatt
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said sanctions against the Russian President and his circle needed to be further tightened, and held out the prospect of Germany's exit from nuclear power being delayed in an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper. He also urged Germans to step down from the supervisory boards of Russian companies, specifically mentioning former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who sits on the board of Russia's Rosneft.

"We must act more strongly against Putin's supporters," he said in the interview, published on Tuesday. "Oligarchs who send their children to English private schools, have villas on the Cote d'Azur and go shopping on the Kurfuerstendamm. Capital streams have to be tracked and drained." Changes to the precise timetable from Germany's already agreed exit from nuclear power should not be a taboo, he said, adding that it could also be worth revisiting a pledge in the government's coalition agreement to stop drilling for gas in the North Sea.

