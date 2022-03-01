Left Menu

Five students land at Ranchi airport from Ukraine

Five medical students, including four girls and a boy, landed at Ranchis Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday evening from war-torn Ukraine.The panic-stricken students said that they heaved a sigh of relief after arriving here in Jharkhand and they do not want to recall the harrowing experience they faced in the last few days.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:47 IST
Five medical students, including four girls and a boy, landed at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday evening from war-torn Ukraine.

The panic-stricken students said that they heaved a sigh of relief after arriving here in Jharkhand and they do not want to recall the harrowing experience they faced in the last few days. The students were identified as Ankit Kumar, Trisha Rana, Hafiza Samshi, Priya Priyanka, and Aman Tejaswini.

Of the five, two are from Ranchi and one each from Bokaro, Ramgarh, and Jamshedpur.

They said the situation is very critical in Ukraine and they cannot define the experience of frequent bombardment, and gun fires there.

Sharing his ordeal, Kumar, a second-year medical student in the war-ravaged country said, "There is tension and fear everywhere in Ukraine. After finding no help from any side, I reached Ukraine's border with Romania with a help of an agent. We even faced batons of policemen. However, we got help from the Indian Embassy there and reached India anyhow." After landing at the airport, one of the girls embraced her mother with tears rolling down her face.

"I do not want to recall the unnerving experience and pain we faced there," she said.

With the arrival of the five students on Tuesday, as many as 17 students have reached Jharkhand in the past one week, State Control Room officials said. The control room till Tuesday 5 pm has traced 181 students stuck in different parts of Ukraine.

Of the total, 114 are men and 67 are women.

"We have till now received 233 calls from families and relatives of students who are stranded in Ukraine," an official said.

