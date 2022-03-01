Three out of 17 Goan students have returned from Ukraine so far: state govt

Out of 17 Goan students who were studying in war-hit Ukraine, three have returned so far, the Goa government said on Tuesday.

State NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said efforts are on to evacuate the others.

The state government also released a picture of Rupal Gosavi, a woman student from Goa who was stranded in the eastern European country, being welcomed at the Delhi Airport by the state's Deputy Resident Commissioner Vikas Kamble.

"The Indian embassies in Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries are actively working for the return of Goan students," Sawaikar said.

He also launched a helpline for Goans stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of that country.

