Left Menu

Man booked for creating disturbance in Taj Mahal on last day of 367 'Urs' of Shah Jahan

A 19-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly creating disturbance during a chadar offering ritual on the last day of the 367 Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at his grave in the Taj Mahal, police said.A senior ASI official claimed that two youths were suspected to have raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the chadarposhi in the evening and one of them was thrashed by the visitors at the main mausoleum.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:44 IST
Man booked for creating disturbance in Taj Mahal on last day of 367 'Urs' of Shah Jahan
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly creating disturbance during a 'chadar' offering ritual on the last day of the 367 'Urs' of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at his grave in the Taj Mahal, police said.

A senior ASI official claimed that two youths were suspected to have raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the 'chadarposhi' in the evening and one of them was thrashed by the visitors at the main mausoleum. The official said the other man fled from the spot but the locals were able to identify him.

Tajganj Police Station SHO Bhupendra Baliyan told PTI, ''The youth was identified as Suhail (19), a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. He was handed over by the CISF to to the Tajganj police for creating disturbance during the 'chadarposhi' at the Taj Mahal.'' Suhail was booked under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent for medical examination, the SHO said, adding that he also sustained some injuries.

A 1,381 m-long 'chadar' was offered on the last day of 'Urs' of Shah Jahan. PTI CORR AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022