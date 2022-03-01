Man booked for creating disturbance in Taj Mahal on last day of 367 'Urs' of Shah Jahan
A 19-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly creating disturbance during a chadar offering ritual on the last day of the 367 Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at his grave in the Taj Mahal, police said.A senior ASI official claimed that two youths were suspected to have raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the chadarposhi in the evening and one of them was thrashed by the visitors at the main mausoleum.
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly creating disturbance during a 'chadar' offering ritual on the last day of the 367 'Urs' of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at his grave in the Taj Mahal, police said.
A senior ASI official claimed that two youths were suspected to have raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the 'chadarposhi' in the evening and one of them was thrashed by the visitors at the main mausoleum. The official said the other man fled from the spot but the locals were able to identify him.
Tajganj Police Station SHO Bhupendra Baliyan told PTI, ''The youth was identified as Suhail (19), a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. He was handed over by the CISF to to the Tajganj police for creating disturbance during the 'chadarposhi' at the Taj Mahal.'' Suhail was booked under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent for medical examination, the SHO said, adding that he also sustained some injuries.
A 1,381 m-long 'chadar' was offered on the last day of 'Urs' of Shah Jahan. PTI CORR AAR AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Book on digital age by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna creates buzz
Indian women suffer 3-wicket loss to NZ in second ODI
Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily
Indian IT revenues grow fastest in a decade to USD 227 bn in pandemic-hit FY22
Signature 'Made in India' perfume from Kannauj inspired by Indian spices, traditional scents launched in New York