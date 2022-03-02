Left Menu

Exorbitant fees in India forcing families to send children to study medicine abroad: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday said Indian students are being forced to travel abroad for medical education as the government has no control over private colleges charging exorbitant fees.The Left partys remarks come as several Indian medical students remain stranded in war-torn Ukraine. Families are thus forced to send children abroad for affordable professional edu face such tragedies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:40 IST
Exorbitant fees in India forcing families to send children to study medicine abroad: CPI(M)
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said Indian students are being forced to travel abroad for medical education as the government has no control over private colleges charging exorbitant fees.

The Left party's remarks come as several Indian medical students remain stranded in war-torn Ukraine. ''Hardly any control over pvt educational institutions. Modi govt permits exorbitant fees for profit maximisation. Families are thus forced to send children abroad for affordable professional edu & face such tragedies. Stop promoting edu shops. Open more govt professional colleges,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

The father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in shelling in Ukraine on Tuesday, had said that his son travelled to that country because medical education there was less expensive as compared to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022