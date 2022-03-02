AISA holds protests demanding safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Left-affiliated All India Students' Association held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday demanding the safe evacuation of Indian students strand in war-ravaged Ukraine. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans supporting Ukraine. In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

