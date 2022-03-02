AISA holds protests demanding safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine
Left-affiliated All India Students Association held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday demanding the safe evacuation of Indian students strand in war-ravaged Ukraine. In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnatakas Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Left-affiliated All India Students' Association held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday demanding the safe evacuation of Indian students strand in war-ravaged Ukraine. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans supporting Ukraine. In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine