AISA holds protests demanding safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday demanding the evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans supporting Ukraine. The placards carried by the protesters read -- 'Indian government must ensure safe return of trapped Indian citizens' and 'end the war before it ends you'. Around 15 to 20 AISA members held the protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

Jawaharlal Nehru University student and AISA activist Dolan Samanta said, ''We have come here to protest against the war. We demand that diplomatic should be held and peace prevails. ''We are also protesting against the Indian government because we want them to take responsibility for the death of a fellow student from Karnataka who was studying in Ukraine. We want the Indian government to immediately bring back all the citizens and students stuck in Ukraine.'' In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Prasanjeet Kumar, AISA general secretary, said, ''We demand that Russia should end this war and the Indian government bring back the students stranded in Ukraine.'' PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

