IRF-IC starts training prog in Karnataka for providing first aid to accident victims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:20 IST
New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) International Road Federation's India Chapter (IRF-IC) on Wednesday said it has started a training programme with Karnataka's police personnel, roadside amenities providers and schools, among others, for providing first aid to accident victims. In a statement, IRF-IC said that providing training to police personnel, bystanders such as truck drivers, dhaba owners and staff, petrol pump workers and road side communities is important to infuse knowledge of road safety and first aid among public.

This will also help in addressing delays involved in trauma care, create capacities and strengthen pre-hospital care within the golden hour after an accident, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

