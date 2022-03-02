IRF-IC starts training prog in Karnataka for providing first aid to accident victims
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) International Road Federation's India Chapter (IRF-IC) on Wednesday said it has started a training programme with Karnataka's police personnel, roadside amenities providers and schools, among others, for providing first aid to accident victims. In a statement, IRF-IC said that providing training to police personnel, bystanders such as truck drivers, dhaba owners and staff, petrol pump workers and road side communities is important to infuse knowledge of road safety and first aid among public.
This will also help in addressing delays involved in trauma care, create capacities and strengthen pre-hospital care within the golden hour after an accident, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi: Case of sexual assault of elderly lady solved; accused arrested
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to return for physical season-fluid edition, to be hosted in New Delhi
New Delhi: Two arrested for stabbing 18-year-old boy, booked under attempt to murder section
New Delhi: Daughter arrested for murdering mother after latter threatened to disown her from property
New Delhi: Daughter arrested for murdering mother after latter stopped helping her financially