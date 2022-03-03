Left Menu

Pastor alleges he was tortured, humiliated by group of men in south Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:10 IST
A 35-year-old pastor has alleged that he was tied up, thrashed and humiliated by a group of men, who accused him of carrying out religious conversions ''forcibly'', police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from south Delhi.

A complaint was submitted by the pastor on February 27 at the Maidan Garhi police station, police said.

In his complaint, the pastor alleged that on February 25, he was on his way to work after meeting one of his friends when a group of unidentified men tortured him and forced him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

He alleged that the men snatched his Bible and tried to tear it, police said, adding that the pastor was also allegedly punched and kicked.

Videos of the purported incident showed a group of men, who stood at a traffic junction, surrounded the pastor and heckled him.

Asked about the status of the complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, ''The matter is being inquired into and further details will be shared later. No FIR has been registered as of now.'' PTI AMP RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

