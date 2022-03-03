Left Menu

Bengal HS Council likely to review Class 12 board exam dates

The final call is likely next week, he said.Bhattacharya, however, said any change in dates of the Class 12 board examination will not be hasty and arbitrary.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:17 IST
Bengal HS Council likely to review Class 12 board exam dates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will likely review the schedule of the Class 12 board examination to be held offline from April 2 to avoid a possible clash with dates of other medical and engineering entrance tests, a senior official said.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI that many higher secondary students sit for joint entrance exams conducted at the national level, and the council is, therefore, contemplating changing the schedule of the board exams. ''Nothing has been finalised yet. We will explore and evaluate these factors and pass on the recommendations to the state government. The final call is likely next week," he said.

Bhattacharya, however, said any change in dates of the Class 12 board examination "will not be hasty and arbitrary".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022