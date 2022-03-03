Left Menu

Repolling in 12 polling stations of Manipur to be held on March 5

The Election Commission has ordered repoll in 12 polling stations of five assembly constituencies in Manipur where polling was held on February 28. A statement issued by Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal said the repoll will be held on March 5.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:01 IST
The Election Commission has ordered repoll in 12 polling stations of five assembly constituencies in Manipur where polling was held on February 28. A statement issued by Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal said the repoll will be held on March 5. The polling stations where repoll will be held are in Khundrakpam, Saitu, Thanlon, Henglep, and Churachandpur assembly constituencies. Repoll in these polling stations was recommended based on the facts information received and reported by respective Returning Officers, the statement said.

The main reason for consideration of repolling was due to damage of EVMs by miscreants during and after the poll, the statement said. The polling stations going for repoll include Sarouthel, New Keithelmanbi, Songsang, Maite, Tinsuong, Majuron Kuki, N Chingphei, Khoirentak, Molsang, Leinom, Teikot and Maukot. The first phase of assembly elections to 38 assembly seats was held on February 28 while the second phase covering 22 constituencies is scheduled on March 5.

