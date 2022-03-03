Left Menu

76 from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine brought back so far: CMO

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:47 IST
76 from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine brought back so far: CMO
  • Country:
  • India

Over 70 people from Uttarakhand, mostly students, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine have returned home so far.

The number of people from the hill state who have returned from Ukraine so far stands at 76 and the process continues, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here said.

Seventy-two of them were received in Delhi and four in Mumbai, it said.

The evacuees include 24 who are from Dehradun district, District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

The DM, who met the relatives of Vinayak and Asmita Thapliyal at their residence on Kargi Chowk here, on Thursday said the administration is in constant touch with the parents and guardians of students who are yet to return from the war-hit country so that they don't lose hope.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine is also in constant touch with the stranded students, he said.

All efforts are being made to ensure their safe evacuation, the DM said, adding 41 more people from Dehradun district have to be brought back from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022