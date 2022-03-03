76 from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine brought back so far: CMO

Over 70 people from Uttarakhand, mostly students, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine have returned home so far.

The number of people from the hill state who have returned from Ukraine so far stands at 76 and the process continues, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here said.

Seventy-two of them were received in Delhi and four in Mumbai, it said.

The evacuees include 24 who are from Dehradun district, District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

The DM, who met the relatives of Vinayak and Asmita Thapliyal at their residence on Kargi Chowk here, on Thursday said the administration is in constant touch with the parents and guardians of students who are yet to return from the war-hit country so that they don't lose hope.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine is also in constant touch with the stranded students, he said.

All efforts are being made to ensure their safe evacuation, the DM said, adding 41 more people from Dehradun district have to be brought back from Ukraine.

