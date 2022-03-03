Courses in engineering, commemorative stamp and coin: DU's plan for centenary celebrations

Introducing courses in engineering, construction of new hostels, setting up of Centenary ASEAN studies centre and launch of a commemorative stamp and coin--these are among the initiatives planned by Delhi University as part of its year-long centenary celebrations, according to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Delhi University has also announced a ''centenary chance'' for those whose studies in the university have remained unfinished besides adoption of a centenary village with achievable and tangible social welfare-oriented goal.

The centenary celebrations will commence on May 1 and the university has planned several events in a year-long celebration that will culminate on May 1 next year. The Delhi University has allocated Rs 10 crore for its centenary celebrations and also has plans to bring out a coffee table book to mark the occasion. ''Many many students could not complete their degrees. The university has decided to give them two chances. We have called them a centenary chance to complete their studies. They can register on the University portal,'' the VC said at a press conference here. Singh announced that the university will be releasing a commemorative stamp and a coin. ''We have prepared a road map for the celebration of the centenary of DU. As a part of it, we will be launching a commemorative coin and stamp. The year-long activities have been planned including the adoption of a centenary village with achievable and tangible social welfare-oriented goals, health awareness checkup and blood donation camps, among others,'' he said.

The Vice Chancellor further informed that the university will be starting several new courses including BTech, UG and PG programs for management and economic courses. ''The university will also begin certificate and diploma courses in job-ready courses. For the first time, technical courses shall be started in the university and BTech in three streams including CSE, EC and EE will be introduced. UG and PG courses in Management and Economics will also be introduced in the School of Open Learning (SOL),'' Singh said. The VC informed that the centenary infrastructure creation has also been planned through new building for the Faculty of Technology and Academic and Administrative Blocks in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) building. He informed that the centenary year shall also witness the construction of two new hostels, with 800-1000 bed capacity each, ''to cater to the exploding needs of outstation students of the university''.

''Further, the Centenary Foundation Day shall also see felicitation of distinguished alumni, unsung heroes of the university and teaching and non-teaching serving as well as retired staff members,'' he said.

As part of the celebration, 100 trees will be planted at 100 different locations, informed Singh, adding that a documentary will also be released on the 100 years of the university.

