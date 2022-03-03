Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan in July trip
Pope Francis is planning to visit Congo and South Sudan in July, the Vatican announced Thursday, fulfilling a wish to minister to the faithful in the conflict-ridden countries. He visited Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic in 2015 and Mozambique, Mauritius and Madagascar in 2019. Francis also visited Egypt in 2017.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis is planning to visit Congo and South Sudan in July, the Vatican announced Thursday, fulfilling a wish to minister to the faithful in the conflict-ridden countries. Francis is scheduled to visit the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, and the city of Goma on July 2-5, and plans to be in Juba, South Sudan, on July 5-7, the Vatican said.
The trip would be one of Francis' longest in years and his third to sub-Saharan Africa. He visited Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic in 2015 and Mozambique, Mauritius and Madagascar in 2019. Francis also visited Egypt in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Egyptian vulture found injured on police station premises in Delhi, rescued
Egypt aims to ensure poor are protected when bread price rises, says PM
Egypt's economy grew 8.3% in Q2, full fiscal year GDP seen above 6% -PM
Gurugram: Driver-stabbing Egypt national sent to judicial custody
Israeli Energy Ministry okays gas flow to Egypt through Jordan