Left Menu

Volunteers connect with Indians in other countries to help students crossing Ukraine's borders

A group of volunteers from India is using social media platforms to contact Indian nationals in eastern European countries for arranging help for the students who are exiting war-hit Ukraine.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST
Volunteers connect with Indians in other countries to help students crossing Ukraine's borders
  • Country:
  • India

A group of volunteers from India is using social media platforms to contact Indian nationals in eastern European countries for arranging help for the students who are exiting war-hit Ukraine. 'The Platform' is a group of around 20 volunteers who work in the education field, said Rajiv Khobragade, a member.

The group is approaching the networks of Indians living in Hungary, Romania and Poland, he told PTI on Thursday.

According to him, the students who have crossed into these countries from Ukraine are facing the bitter cold and lack of shelter and food. Some are living in tents when the temperatures have plummeted to as low as minus 6 degrees Celsius.

They are also facing connectivity issues as SIM cards purchased in Ukraine sometimes do not work in neighbouring countries. ''We have created several WhatsApp groups with volunteers and locals from Romania, Poland and Hungary as members,'' Khobragade said.

Parents of Indian students can also seek help through these WhatsApp groups, he added.

The group has managed to provide shelter and food to some students in Hungary, Romania, Poland.

On Wednesday, around 300 students reached the Hungarian border from Kharkiv in Ukraine which has come under an intense attack by Russian forces, and Indian students who are based in Hungary arranged food for them, Khobragade said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022