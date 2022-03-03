Four boys drown off Kelwa beach in Maha's Palghar

Four teenage boys drowned in the Arabian sea off Kelwa beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 1 pm, an official said, adding that while one of the deceased was a resident of Kelwa, three others were his friends from Nashik.

The victims were identified as Atharva Nakare (13), Krishna Shelar, Deepak Wadkate and Om Vispute (all of them aged 17), he said. ''Four students had come from Nashik to meet their friend Nakare, a resident of Devicha Pada at Kelwa, after which all of them went to the beach for a picnic,'' he said.

When they were swimming, Nakare, a student of Class 8 studying in Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Kelwa, started drowning. His friends tried to rescue him, but they drowned in the sea along with him during high tide, he said.

After being alerted, Kelwa police personnel and local authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding that the victims' 17-year-old friend Abhilekh Deore from Nashik was rescued. The bodies of four victims were later recovered and sent to a primary health care centre at Mahim, he said.

The three deceased children from Nashik were studying in Class 11 (science) at Brahma Valley college there, police said. A case of accidental death is being registered, they said.

