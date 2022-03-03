NCST to organise 2-day dialogue on tribal health

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will organise a two-day dialogue here on March 15 and 16 to discuss health-related problems of tribal people and healthcare services available to them.

Health secretaries of various states and union territories will attend the dialogue which will be held at the India Habitat Centre here. Health experts, NGOs and institutions working in this area will also participate. “This is the first time the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes will organise a dialogue on the health of tribal people and health services available to them,” an official said. “The dialogue will deliberate on the health problems of Scheduled Tribes at the ground level, access to primary healthcare centres and their condition. The experts and NGOs will share the experiences they gathered while working in tribal areas,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)