Jamia Teachers' Association extends solidarity with Indians stuck in Ukraine

The teachers association of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday called for an immediate cessation of war between Ukraine and Russia and extended solidarity with the Indians stuck in war-ravaged nation. In a statement, the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) condemned all forms of wars on humanity in strong words. ''The JTA has urged for an immediate cessation of war and establishment of peace by both the countries. The academicians and educators are greatly concerned with the present crisis of war between Russia and Ukraine which JTA sees as a setback for thousands of students and the education system as whole,'' the statement said. The JTA also appealed to universities and other academic institutions of the world to make efforts in ending the war and re-establishment of peace and teaching-learning process in Ukraine. The Russian attack began last week and heavy shelling has been reported from several areas of Ukraine, including capital Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Thousands of Indian students are stranded in Ukraine amid ongoing war. To evacuate Indian students, the government is conducting 'Operation Ganga'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)