Regional immigration centre opened for youth in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drashwathcn)
  • Country:
  • India

The regional branch of international immigration centre, aimed at providing potential employment opportunities to the youth in Karnataka, was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a mega job fair organised at Kottara Chowki here, state Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and Skill Development C N Ashwath Narayan said Karnataka is a state of future and opportunities. We want to ensure jobs for youths and are working on it with a motto, 'job for all.' The minister also dedicated the English lab set up under the 'Make India Capable' programme. A batch of 300 candidates will be trained every three months in English language communication in the lab set up here, he said.

Over 36,000 youth candidates will be trained under the 'Amruth Kousalya training' across the state. This is the third such job fair organised in the state after Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

More than 10,000 youths have been accommodated through job fairs with the aim of providing access to information on employment opportunities, he added.

Mangaluru north MLA Bharath Y Shetty, who was present, said Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) will ensure that young aspirants get jobs.

The job fair was organised by Dakshina Kannada district administration in association with the KSDC. Daskhina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Vedavyas Kamath MLA, mayor Premanand Shetty and district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra was present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

