Germany opposes ban on Russian energy imports

Germany's economy minister has spoken out against an embargo on Russian energy imports, saying it could endanger social cohesion in the country.

Germany gets about half of its coal and gas from Russia, and a third of its oil.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, said Thursday that his country needs to "free itself from imports of Russian energy" but acknowledged that doing so will take time.

Habeck told reporters in Berlin that the government is working on a series of measures to quickly increase energy independence, including securing new suppliers and ramping up the use of renewables.

He played down the suggestion that Germany should extend the lifetime of its three remaining nuclear power plants, which are scheduled to be shut down this year. But he left open the possibility that this might be considered, "if it helps." Habeck said the government would also work on energy efficiency measures to reduce demand and encouraged Germans to do their bit, too.

"If you want to hurt Putin a bit, then save energy," he said.

___ Amsterdam: An Amsterdam museum says it has cut its close links to the Hermitage in St. Petersburg over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Hermitage Amsterdam said Thursday that it has long distanced itself from politics in Russia under President Vladimir Putin as it built close ties with the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, giving the Amsterdam museum "access to one of the world's most famous art collections, which we could draw from" for exhibitions.

"Russia's recent attack on Ukraine makes keeping this distance no longer tenable," the museum said in a statement.

The Amsterdam museum says that, "Like everyone else, we hope for peace. Also for changes in the future of Russia that will allow us to restore ties with the Hermitage Saint Petersburg." ___ Copenhagen: Russia has declined to attend as an observer a NATO drill in Norway with about 30,00 troops from 27 nations later this month.

Norway is scheduled to host the Cold Response exercise from March 13. The drill, which has been planned for months, is aimed at training in cold-weather conditions in case of attack. Russia had been invited to observe it.

The Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement to The Associated Press that they want "to be open and transparent about this exercise, so that there will be no misunderstandings," and stressed that the drill was "of a defensive nature, where we practice and train with our allies and partner countries." "With the tension that is in Europe, it is important that we practice and train to be able to defend ourselves," the statement said, adding that the Norwegians "would have preferred Russia to send observers, but at the same time we respect their decision." The Scandinavian country shares a nearly 200-kilometer (124-mile) land border with Russia.

___ Paris: The United Nations' cultural agency says it is assessing the damage to Ukraine's educational and cultural institutions and its heritage sites amid Russia's invasion. UNESCO's director general Audrey Azoulay is calling on the Russian forces and the international community to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage. She said in a statement Thursday that the UN agency is coordinating efforts with Ukrainian authorities to mark as quickly as possible key historic monuments and sites across Ukraine with an internationally recognized sign for the protection of cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.

UNESCO will also organize a meeting with the country's museum directors to help them safeguard collections and cultural property as the war rages.

Ukraine has seven World Heritage sites, located in the western city of Lviv; in the capital, Kyiv; in the Black Sea port city of Odesa; and in the second largest city of Kharkiv. All four cities have been subjected to artillery attacks and air bombardment by the invading Russian forces.

At least seven educational institutions have been damaged in attacks over the past week, including the Karazin National University in Kharkiv on Wednesday, the UNESCO statement said.

The nationwide closure of schools and education facilities since the assault on Ukraine began has affected the entire school-aged population: 6 million students between ages of 3 and 17, and more than 1.5 million enrolled in higher education institutions, according to the statement.

___ Toronto: Canada is announcing a 35% tariff on any imports from Russia or Belarus.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is removing those countries' "most favored nation" status as a trading partner, which is normally extended to fellow World Trade Organization member countries.

Freeland said Thursday that Canada is encouraging its allies to take the same step.

Russia and Belarus join North Korea in being downgraded for trade.

