The School of Business Management, NMIMS offers an MBA in Real Estate Management

MUMBAI, India, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NMIMS's School of Business Management (SBM) has opened admissions for an MBA in Real Estate Management, starting December 18. Sixty seats are available for a two-year program, keeping in line with the NMIMS's core philosophy of being an Institute that shapes future talent. The curriculum design, quality of faculty, and research projects in collaboration with the industry enables NMIMS to prepare future-ready talent.

The MBA in Real Estate Management program is offered at the NMIMS's Mumbai campus. The eligibility criteria is a bachelor's degree in Civil / Mechanical / Architecture, or a bachelor's degree from a recognised University, preferably with two years of work experience in the Real Estate sector.

For more details, see https:bm.nmims.edu/mba-rem Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, said, ''The Real Estate sector in India, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, is undergoing a massive change. The future of construction and architecture is changing, with newer concepts such as RERA Laws, Cutting edge Technology, New age materials, Financial instruments such as ReITs & InvITs, and Sustainable development. This programme structure along with a two-month summer internship helps create future-ready managers and leaders who understand the sector, its dynamicity, and complexity.'' HOW STUDENTS WILL BENEFIT? The NMIMS SBM management programme in real estate aims to create future-ready talent in the real estate sector. The curriculum is designed in such a way that students develop an all-around perspective of the sector, get to understand the challenges in the industry that will come their way during their corporate career, and ways to overcome these. From time to time, experts from the sector will interact with students, making them aware of various segments such as finance, marketing, operations, strategy, technology management, etc. In addition to this, case studies from the HBS Case Library for management subjects and live cases will be a topic of discussion that will give insights on the challenges and issues that organizations face and how they go about resolving them.

Dr. Alaknanda Menon, Program Chairperson, said,''We stress on taking a complete overview of the sector while teaching, which helps students develop a holistic approach. Sessions with industry experts further enhance their knowledge about the sector.'' Apart from getting a chance to work on live projects on weekends, students can avail of summer internships, pre-placement offers, and interaction with recruiters.

According to Dr. Pravin Doshi, Committee Member, and Program Mentor , ''Real estate is an ever-evolving sector and it is our endeavour to prepare students for future challenges. We want to create leaders and entrepreneurs and managers who are prepared when they step into the sector.'' ADMISSION PROCESS After a written test and a personal interview (total 100 marks), a merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written test and personal interview. Candidates will be intimated on regular basis through call letter for test and personal interview on website www.nmims.edu About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 full time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post- doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: https://www.nmims.edu/about

