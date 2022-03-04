Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: 304 students have returned to MP so far, says minister

A total of 304 students hailing from Madhya Pradesh have returned so far from war-torn Ukraine, state Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday.He said the kin of 454 students have contacted the MP government on its helpline for information and help in evacuation.So far, 304 students have returned safely to MP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:09 IST
Ukraine crisis: 304 students have returned to MP so far, says minister
A total of 304 students hailing from Madhya Pradesh have returned so far from war-torn Ukraine, state Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday.

He said the kin of 454 students have contacted the MP government on its helpline for information and help in evacuation.

''So far, 304 students have returned safely to MP. Officials are in contact with the families of the remaining150 students, all of whom are safe. The state government is providing free lodging and food to students at MP Bhawan in Delhi on their return from Ukraine,'' Mishra, who is also state government spokesperson, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

