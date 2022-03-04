Ayurvedic Medicine more Effective in Diabetes Management, Reveals Study by Chitkara University

Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) In a recent study conducted by Chitkara University, Punjab, it was found that Ayurvedic medicine is highly effective in treating diabetes and is a better treatment option. The research, published in the latest edition of Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research, revealed that Ayurvedic medicine would not just reduce diabetes but also repair the damaged cells in the body. Universally, it is considered very difficult to control diabetes. Due to this reason, people are very particular about their chosen treatment method. Hence, there is less research on Ayurvedic medicines used for treating diabetes, so its effectiveness is also less known. Researcher Dr. Ravinder Singh, Dr. Thakur Gurjeet Singh, and their team from Chitkara College of Pharmacy, Chitkara University, Punjab, conducted Phase IV clinical trials on a study group of 100 diabetic patients. The patients were divided into two groups,and double-blind trials were conducted for the study. The patients were not informed about the medicine administered to them. The first group was given the allopathic medicine Sitagliptin,and the other group was given Ayurvedic medicine BGR-34. After monitoring for a few days, the results showed that the Ayurvedic medicine proved to be very effective in treating diabetes. The study found that Ayurvedic medicine lowered sugar levels and improved the functioning of Beta cells in the pancreas. The first round of results showed a decline in the baseline level of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), and the medicine was found effective even in the Random Blood Sugar Test. According to the study, the baseline value of HbA1c in patients at the start of the trial was 8.499%, but after four weeks of taking Ayurvedic medicine, the value reduced to 8.061%. Moreover, after eight weeks,the value came down to 6.56% and after 12 weeks to 6.27%. BGR-34 is an ayurvedic formulation that has been developed by scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s labs - National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) and Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and is marketed by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals. About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh (India) has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking university in North India which has been ranked A+ by the NAAC. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, strong industry collaborations, and 120+ working associations from schools across the world, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but with its seamless placement support, it is also able to help them carve high growth careers. For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in. Image: Chitkara University Campus PWR PWR

