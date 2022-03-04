Left Menu

As Covid situation improves, IIT Kharagpur mulls offline classes

With the improvement in the overall COVID-19 situation, IIT Kharagpur authorities are planning to start offline classes but the dates for that will be decided only after all the students are back in the campus, Registrar Tamal Nath said on Friday.Around 7,000 students, approximately half of their total number, are already in the hostels and the labs are open.Offline classes can begin again only after all the students are present.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:31 IST
As Covid situation improves, IIT Kharagpur mulls offline classes
  • Country:
  • India

With the improvement in the overall COVID-19 situation, IIT Kharagpur authorities are planning to start offline classes but the dates for that will be decided only after all the students are back in the campus, Registrar Tamal Nath said on Friday.

Around 7,000 students, approximately half of their total number, are already in the hostels and the labs are open.

“Offline classes can begin again only after all the students are present. We have approximately around 15,000 students and their parents have been informed,” he said.

No timeframe to start offline classes has been decided yet and it will depend on the arrival of all students.

Right now, the institute is conducting online classes that had been continuing since mid-March of 2020 after the suspension of classroom teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the registrar said.

IIT Kharagpur had previously planned to start on-campus activities from January after the convocation was held on the hybrid mode in December 2021 but due to the sudden spike in cases, that plan was shelved. The situation has improved substantially now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022