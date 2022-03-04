Left Menu

Satyakam Arya elected chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Shankar Vanavarayar becomes vice-chairman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:22 IST
Satyakam Arya elected chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Shankar Vanavarayar becomes vice-chairman
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Indian subsidiary of German truck manufacturer Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Satyakam Arya was elected as the Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu State Council for 2022-23, here on Friday.

Coimbatore-based ABT Industries Ltd, Executive Director Shankar Vanavarayar has been elected Vice Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, a press release said.

Arya who has been heading Daimler India Commercial Vehicles since 2018, had served CII as the Co-Chairman of Sub-Committee of CII Southern Region in 2020-21.

He was elected as Chairman, Tamil Nadu CEO Forum in 2020-21 and also holds membership in the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Executive Council.

Vanavarayar an active member of CII, had served the trade body as its National Chairman of CII Young Indians in 2011-12. He was the Co-Chair of CII National Committee for Higher Education and was also the Chairman of the CII Family Business Network Next Gen Committee.

Vanavarayar is also the President of Coimbatore-based Kumaraguru Institutions which has Kumaraguru College of Technology, Business School, College of Liberal Arts and Science and Institute of Agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

