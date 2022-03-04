Left Menu

Naval aircraft yard gets safety award

A naval aircraft yard here has received the Kerala State Industrial Safety Award.The award for 2021 was presented by State Education Minister V Sivankutty at a function on Friday, the navy said in a press release.The award and citation were received by Yogesh C Pandey, commodore superintendent, naval aircraft yard Kochi, and his team, said the release.The unit was shortlisted and a team of seven personnel headed by the director of the department of factories and boilers assessed the yard on February 25.

The unit was shortlisted and a team of seven personnel headed by the director of the department of factories and boilers assessed the yard on February 25. ''The team was presented with a brief overview of the safety practice, health and welfare system being adhered to at the yard. This was followed by a visit to the work centres of the yard,'' the release said, adding that the yard was adjudged as the winner under category-II (large factories) by the Kerala government.

