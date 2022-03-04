Left Menu

Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians, says PM

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:47 IST
Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians, says PM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday, emulating a similar move by the European Union.

Some 300 Ukrainians have so far arrived to the Nordic country, which is not a member of the European Union but is part of the common European market and the Schengen area.

Collective protection of refugees voids the need for individual asylum applications. It was last used by Norway during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022