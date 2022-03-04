Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians, says PM
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:47 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday, emulating a similar move by the European Union.
Some 300 Ukrainians have so far arrived to the Nordic country, which is not a member of the European Union but is part of the common European market and the Schengen area.
Collective protection of refugees voids the need for individual asylum applications. It was last used by Norway during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- European Union
- Norway
- Nordic
- Russia
- Jonas Gahr Stoere
- Balkan
- Ukrainians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
UN council backs talk, but no Russia pledge against invasion
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Lavrov late next week if Russia does not invade Ukraine