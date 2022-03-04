Girl student attacked outside Delhi school, FIR registered

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:38 IST
The Delhi Police has registered a case over an alleged attack on a Class 10 student outside a school in Burari area, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday and a video of it has gone viral.

The case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the Class 10 student's father that his daughter was assaulted outside the school by one Riya (18), a juvenile (16) and others, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

It was alleged that the Class 10 student had posted something on social media against another girl of her school, who informer her brother about it.

Her brother Sujal (18) brought Riya, one juvenile (16), Himanshu (21) and Rahul (20) to confront the Class 10 girl.

Rahul, Sujal and Himanshu also beat up a schoolmate of the Class 10 girl, the police said.

Himanshu, Sujal, Rahul and Riya have been bound down under section 41(A) of the CrPC. Counselling of the Class 10 girl is being done by professional counsellors. School authorities are making necessary interventions for minor students involved in the incident, they said.

Besides the school students, four outsiders were involved in the incident.

