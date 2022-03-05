Left Menu

China lowers GDP target for 2022 to 5.5 per cent

The pace of the growth was well above the government target of above six per cent in 2021.In his work report presented to Parliament, Li said China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2022.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 08:42 IST
China lowers GDP target for 2022 to 5.5 per cent
  • Country:
  • China

China on Saturday lowered its GDP target to 5.5 per cent for this year bringing it down from last year's 6.1 per cent.

The new target for the second-largest economy was announced by Premier Li Keqiang in his work report presented to the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s Parliament which opened its annual session here on Saturday.

In 2021, China's economy grew by 8.1 per cent 2021 to about USD 18 trillion stated to be the best in a decade. The pace of the growth was well above the government target of above six per cent in 2021.

In his work report presented to Parliament, Li said China plans to create more than 11 million new jobs in 2022. China plans to cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 2.8 per cent for the year 2022.

The fundamentals of China's economy remain unchanged, and they will maintain long-term growth, he said.

Over 2,800 members attended Parliament which will meet here for over a week to transact the annual legislative work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022