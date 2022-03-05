Left Menu

Refrain from feeding monkeys inside court premises: Delhi HC to lawyers, litigants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 11:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked advocates, litigants and staff members to strictly refrain from feeding monkeys inside the court premises.

In a circular issued by its administrative branch on Friday, the high court also requested all concerned persons to ensure that the windows of court buildings and all blocks are not left open or unattended.

''All the advocates/litigants/staff members of this court are also requested to strictly refrain from feeding monkeys within the court complex,'' the circular signed by Deputy Registrar Javed Khan said.

The court had also issued a circular on February 28 ordering that no stray animals like monkeys and dogs can be fed within its premises.

The court had said that it had come to its notice that some of the advocates, litigants, staff, police and CRPF personnel were ''still feeding stray animals'' despite directions being given to the contrary.

