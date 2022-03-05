Left Menu

India declares first innings at 574-8 at tea on day 2 in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:00 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India declared their first innings at 574 for 8 against Sri Lanka as the two teams decided to take early tea on the second day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Jadeja was unbeaten at 175, while Mohammed Shami was on 20 when India decided to declare their innings in the 130th over. Suranga Lakmal (2/90), Vishwa Fernando (2/135) and Lasith Embuldeniya (2/188) took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 574 for 8 decl in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

