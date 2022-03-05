Left Menu

Delhi govt's business blasters programme in private schools also from next year: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said the city governments Business Blasters programme, which aims to encourage entrepreneurial mindset among students, will be started in private schools also from next year.He was speaking at the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo at the Thyagraj Stadium here where over 100 business ideas of government school students were presented to investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:59 IST
Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said the city government's Business Blasters programme, which aims to encourage entrepreneurial mindset among students, will be started in private schools also from next year.

He was speaking at the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo at the Thyagraj Stadium here where over 100 business ideas of government school students were presented to investors. ''The Business Blasters programme will also be extended to private schools from next year. A meeting will be held on March 7 to discuss how it can be rolled out in private schools," Sisodia said at the event. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that big global companies such as Facebook and Twitter should emerge out of India also. He said that Business Blasters programme develops entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Business Blasters is the Delhi government's start-up programme where students of Classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas and the government helps them in giving these pitches a shape.

