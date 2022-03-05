Haryana CM meets six students who returned from Ukraine

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met six students, who recently returned from war-torn Ukraine.

The students belonged to the state's Naraingarh and Ambala. Khattar met Abhishek Verma, Harsh, Abhinav, Nidhi, Aman and Ashish, along with their family members, according to an official release here. The students expressed their gratitude towards the Centre and the state government for helping them return safely from Ukraine. Khattar said the government will extend all possible support in this matter.

He added that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making all possible efforts to bring back students to the country safely.

To help stranded people, the state government has set up help desks at Delhi and Mumbai airports and a control room has also been set up at the state-level by appointing nodal officers.

The deputy commissioners have also been directed to keep in touch with the families whose children are still in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)