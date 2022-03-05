Bengal: Over 6.21 lakh girls, 4.96 lakh boys to sit for class 10 board exams from Mar 7-16

An estimated 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys will sit for class 10 board examinations, popularly known as Madhyamik Pariksha, in West Bengal which will be held from March 7-16, a senior official said on Saturday.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that there will be isolation rooms in all the 4,194 centres across the state, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates having fever.

''We will implement COVID-19 protocols strictly. Venues will be regularly sanitised and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centres without masks,'' he said.

There were 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates last year.

Ganguly expressed happiness over the increase in both male and female candidates, and girls continuing to outnumber boys.

The class 10 board examinations could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 situation and candidates were awarded marks based on evaluation criteria formulated by an expert committee constituted by the board.

