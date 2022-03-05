R'than govt suspends 3 officials for graft

Left Menu

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it has suspended three officials with immediate effect in connection with irregularities in construction works pertaining to a panchayat samiti in Nagaur district. Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Chand Meena, who took cognisance of the matter, directed that the three officials be suspended.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:20 IST
The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it has suspended three officials with immediate effect in connection with irregularities in construction works pertaining to a panchayat samiti in Nagaur district. The officials face the allegation that they paid more than the fixed Basic Schedule of Rate (BSR) to the construction firm from 2015 to 2018.

A suspension order was issued to Satpal, the then development officer of Nagaur Panchayat Samiti, Hariram Fidoda, then assistant engineer of the Samiti and Hari Gopal Dhoot, assistant accounts officer of Samiti Khinvsar-1 Panchayat. A departmental inquiry has also been proposed against them, Panchayati Raj department secretary PC Kishan said. Earlier, Khinvsar MLA Narayan Beniwal had raised a question regarding this case in the Rajasthan Assembly. Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Chand Meena, who took cognisance of the matter, directed that the three officials be suspended.

