Delhi govt's business blasters programme in private schools also from next year: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said the city government's Business Blasters programme, which aims to encourage entrepreneurial mindset among students, will be started in private schools also from next year.

He was speaking at the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo at the Thyagraj Stadium here where over 100 business ideas of government school students were presented to investors. He said that the programme was successful due to the hard work of the children of government schools. ''In view of its success, in the coming time, the Delhi government will start the programme in private schools of Delhi as well,'' he said.

A meeting will be held with private schools on March 7 to discuss how to go about it, he said.

The minister said that India cannot become a USD 5 trillion economy with the job seekers mindset. ''We can take the country’s economy to new heights only by developing the entrepreneurial mindset among the students across the country. The Business Blasters programme has increased the confidence of lakhs of children of government schools in Delhi, this is the biggest achievement for the Kejriwal government,'' he said.

Sisodia met every single team at the event and discussed with them how to drive their business ideas better. The minister said that the Delhi government is committed to provide better education to every child of Delhi and in this direction through programmes like Business Blasters, they are fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He said that the Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo is the first of its kind program for children in the country and the world. He appealed to the investors to invest in children's start-ups and give them guidance. ''Any government can do such experiments only up to a certain level. It is the job of the entrepreneurs to take it forward from here,'' he said.

He said that out of these young business stars of today, the Tatas and the Birlas of tomorrow would emerge who would establish the world's largest companies 20 years from now. ''Therefore, the industry should cooperate in making these business stars move forward,'' he added.

